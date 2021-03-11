UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahidi's Double Ton Leaves Zimbabwe In A Spin In Second Test

Muhammad Rameez 30 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Shahidi's double ton leaves Zimbabwe in a spin in second Test

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :A historic double hundred from Hashmatullah Shahidi left Zimbabwe under a huge Afghanistan total of 545-4 declared in the second Test in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Zimbabwe were 50 without loss in reply after the second day's play was taken over once again by Shahidi and Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan, who shared the country's highest partnership in a Test match.

Shahidi remained not out on 200 while Asghar scored 164.

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch continued to hold up for batsmen but Zimbabwe will still need to score 346 to avoid the follow-on and the prospect of facing Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who is likely to get spin from the third day.

Openers Prince Masvaure and Kevin Kasuza, with 29 and 14 respectively, were at the crease when stumps were drawn, after a day dominated by a 307-run fourth wicket stand between Shahidi and Asghar.

Resuming at 307-7, they added 121 more runs before spinner Sikandar Raza trapped the Afghan skipper leg-before in the second session.

The 307-run stand is the highest-scoring partnership for any wicket by Afghanistan batsmen in six Tests so far, beating the second wicket stand of 139 between Ihsanullah Khan and Rahmat Shah against Ireland in Dehradun in 2019.

Asghar batted for 370 minutes, hitting 14 boundaries and two sixes in his maiden century.

Shahidi added another 117 for the fifth wicket with Nasir Jamal who made 55 not out.

In all Shahidi's monumental innings lasted ten minutes short of ten hours, spiced with 21 boundaries and a six.

Ryan Burl (1-69), Raza (1-79) and Victor Nyauchi (1-102) were Zimbabwe's wicket takers.

Zimbabwe lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by ten wickets, also in Abu Dhabi.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Century Abu Dhabi Lead Ireland Zimbabwe Sikandar Raza Nasir Jamal Rahmat Shah Rashid Khan 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves performance managemen ..

46 minutes ago

Drug Control Council establishes standards of perf ..

1 hour ago

Aiman Khan comes under fire after calling Mawra Ho ..

2 hours ago

Malaysia PM’s meeting with UAE leaders a &#039;m ..

2 hours ago

Rwanda, Dubai discuss business, trade and investme ..

2 hours ago

The 4th Sindh Literature is all set to kick-off Ma ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.