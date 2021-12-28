Shahnawaz Dahani undergoes surgery at Karachi hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

The player who has been suffering due to stone struck inside his nose since his childhood is now feeling well.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 28th, 2021) Pakistan national cricket team's fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani has undergone surgery to get a stone inside his nose removed.

The 23-year old player is now feeling better after undergoing surgery at a private hospital in Karachi.

The fast-bowler has been suffering from the stone struck inside his nose since he was a child.

Taking to Twitter, the fast bowler said that he had undergone surgery on his nasal septum.

He wrote, "I had been facing breathing problems due to a deviated nasal septum for a long time,".

He stated that he had consulted the medical team of the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) and his family for the surgery.

He said that he was now feeling well, "Alhamdulillah, I feel better now."

The player whose nasal bone got affected due to a childhood accident was also repaired during the surgery. The doctors were of the view that Dahani would recover completely before the Pakistan Super League (PSL), in which he will represent Multan Sultans.

The doctors said that now the player was discharged from the hospital and would be checked up on January 4, 2021.