UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahnawaz Has Skills To Become Good Asset For Pakistan: Azhar Mahmood

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 10:00 AM

Shahnawaz has skills to become good asset for Pakistan: Azhar Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Former Pakistani all-rounder Azhar Mahmood believes to have found another Shoaib Akhtar in pacer Shahnawaz Dahani saying the Larkana-born cricketer has the skills to become a very good asset for Pakistan in the future.

"Shahnawaz Dahani obviously has a bright future ahead of him. For someone who has just played one full first-class season so far to come to his first Pakistan Super League (PSL) and end up as the highest wicket-taker is absolutely incredible and speaks volumes about Dahani's skills. He is a good learner, has a lot of energy, is an entertainer and is the kind of player that everyone wants in their dressing room or on the field where not only does he enjoy his own game but can lift the spirits of the team with his positive attitude and body language.

"One cannot say now that he is a complete bowler as he has more to learn but I would say that he has all the abilities and skills which tell me that he will become a very good asset for Pakistan in the future.

Azhar, who was also the bowling coach of PSL 6 Champions Multan Sultans, said Dahani definitely has the ability to bowl at good speeds but he will need to work on his line and length and learn to pitch the ball up for more success. "One of the best qualities about Dahani's bowling is that he can bowl inswing which is essential if you wish to take wickets. Outswing may be pleasant to the eye but remember it's inswing which will get you more wickets as that gives the bowler many more ways of getting a batsman out.

"So Dahani has to work on variations in his bowling, but he is improving very quickly. If you compare his bowling in the first phase of the tournament, he was bowling short and getting wickets. In the second phase, he started to pitch the ball up a bit more and we also worked on his wrist position at point of delivery which really helped him out. And I am not kidding when I say we may have found another Shoaib Akhtar in Shahnawaz Dahani - in terms of bowling speed and his attitude," he wrote in his blog for PakPassion.net.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Super League May All Best Coach Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Israeli FM on his firs ..

9 hours ago

&#039;Our goal is to leverage Dubai as the first e ..

9 hours ago

Vivo V21e Launches in Pakistan with 44MP Eye Auto- ..

11 hours ago

PIEDMC BoD meets, approves Rs 21.59b budget

9 hours ago

600 journalists provided free health facilities at ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.