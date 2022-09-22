Shahnawaz, Saqib to compete at World Corporate Golf Challenge World Final

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :A two-member corporate sector team from Pakistan, comprising Shahnawaz Durrani and Saqib Rehman will compete in the World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) World Final, taking place from October 17-21 in Tenerife, Spain.

"They have made it to the World Final after emerging victorious in the National Final of Hashoo Group World Corporate Golf Challenge Pakistan," Wing Cmdr (retd) I N Khokhar, Chairman of Loco Services, the Pakistan's official licence-holder of WCGC told APP on Thursday.

Top corporate sector golfers from around 30 countries, will be vying for top honours in the island of Tenerife.

Since its inception in 1993, the WCGC has grown to such an extent that over one million golfers have participated from over fifty countries. "Our corporate sector golfers' first appearance in the event was in 2015 wherein they finished at the 13th position. In 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 they got second, third, fourth and eighth position, respectively.

And now after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus, they will be competing in the event for the sixth time.

According to Khokhar, Loco Services professionally conducted the first qualifier for South Region of Hashoo Group WCGC Challenge 2022 in Karachi, the second edition of North Region in Islamabad, while the third edition of Centre Region took place in Lahore on September 17, which was followed by the National Final on September 18.

"We'd selected six teams from Karachi edition, five from Islamabad edition and as many from Lahore edition to compete in the National Final. "The DCC Developers' Shahnawaz Durrani and Saqib Rehman lifted the title to qualify for World Final in Tenerife," he said.

He said the WCGC was the most established global "business to business" golf tournament opened to top level executives around the world, who share a passion for golf.

