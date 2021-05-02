UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahnawaz, Zahid Should Be Given Chance In 2nd Test: Shoaib

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 04:00 PM

Shahnawaz, Zahid should be given chance in 2nd Test: Shoaib

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes pacer Shahnawaz Dahani and leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood should be given a chance in the Pakistan team for the second Test against Zimbabwe in Harare, starting on May 7.

The Rawalpindi Express feels that Pakistan should make two changes during the second Test. Pakistan won the first test by an innings and 116 runs, to take 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Akhtar, who holds the record for bowling the fastest delivery in world cricket, wants to see pacer Shahnawaz and leg-spinner Zahid in the Pakistan lineup.

Akhtar, who took 178 wickets in 46 Tests, said that Dahani's inclusion would depend on whether Shaheen Afridi wants to rest or not.

"Shahnawaz Dahani can be given a chance but you need to ask Shaheen Afridi if he wants to rest. What if Shaheen doesn't want to rest? There are already only few Test matches on offer and, if I was asked the same question, I would have played," he said while speaking on ptv sports as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

"There is no harm in trying out against Zimbabwe. I think Dahani and Zahid Mehmood should be given a chance in the next Test match," Akhtar, who bagged 247 wickets in 163 One Day Internationals, said.

Zahid was the third highest wicket-taker, during the last season of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, with 52 wickets in 10 matches. Meanwhile, Dahani claimed 26 wickets in seven matches.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World Rawalpindi Same Lead Harare Zimbabwe May Afridi PTV Sports

Recent Stories

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Awards for Childhood ..

16 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

16 minutes ago

TAQA completes $1.5 billion 7-year and 30-year dua ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Almaty

3 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 daily cases hold close to re ..

3 hours ago

UN condemns suicide attack on Afghanistan&#039;s L ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.