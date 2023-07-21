Open Menu

Shahnaz Sheikh Planning To Make National Hockey Team A Binding Force

Muhammad Rameez Published July 21, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Shahnaz Sheikh planning to make national hockey team a binding force

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The newly-appointed consultant of Pakistan hockey team Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh said on Friday that he would join national team's camp in Lahore on Saturday where he would be trying to knit the players together to make the team a binding force.

"I will want our players to give up their individual game and fight like a unit," Shahnaz told APP.

"I will also try to inculcate a spirit of playing attacking hockey in them. I believe in aggression as this is the brand of hockey we used to play in our days, which is considered the golden era of Pakistan in the game," he said.

He said he would hold a meeting with the management of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to discuss his plan to raise a strong national side. "I believe we need to take on board the former greats of our hockey. So in the meeting, I will be discussing with them (the PHF management) the ways of availing the expertise of our erstwhile Olympians. As former Olympians we can help our hockey by passing on our skills to the current players," he said.

According to Shahnaz preparing coaches to train budding players as well as polish the skills of senior players would be part of his plan. "I feel we need to prepare coaches to train players at all levels. For that we'll have to chalk out a proper policy." He said his first focus would be to enable the team to put up a good show at the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, to be held in the Indian city of Chennai from August 3-12.

"This event is very crucial as in September-October we will be playing in the Asian Games, to be held in Hangzhou, China.

"The Games serve as Olympic qualifiers. A top podium finish will mean a direct entry to the quadrennial spectacle." He said he believed though currently Pakistan were a low-ranked side they could still make a cut to the Olympics. "I'm an optimist. Hockey is in our blood. I'm sure we can once again become a formidable side. I have a plan for that and it will be my effort it is fully implemented," he added.

Earlier, on Friday the PHF through a press release announced to appoint Shahnaz as the consultant of the national team for a two-year period.

The decision to appoint Shahnaz as a consultant was taken during a meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly, the press release said.

The PHF expressed the hope that Shahnaz would help revamp the performance of the national players.

The decision garnered appreciation from the Standing Committee, underling the positive impact his appointment could have on the national setup.

Chairman of the Standing Committee, Nawab Sher Wasir and Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination, Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari lauded the PHF for their foresight in making this crucial decision.

