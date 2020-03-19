Shahniera Akram asks building owners to show rent leniency towards tenants

(@fidahassanain)

Shahniera says that the rent leniency will help save small businesses during this hard time of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2020) Shahniera Akram, the wife of popular cricketer Wasim Akram, on Thursday asked building owners to show leniency with the tenants during closure of business, shops and work due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Shahniera Akram wrote: “With the recent shut downs of cafes, restaurants, shops, gyms, schools and play areas due to #CoronaVirusPakistan, building owners should show some rent leniency towards their tenants during this time of hardship so that our small businesses don’t close down for good,”.

The tweet of Shahneira came at the moment when Karachi—the top city of the county—has partially been locked down due to Coronavirus. Punjab government also announced to shut down major shopping malls, big markets and larger businesses amid fears of Coronavirus.