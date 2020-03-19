UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahniera Akram Asks Building Owners To Show Rent Leniency Towards Tenants

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:12 PM

Shahniera Akram asks building owners to show rent leniency towards tenants

Shahniera says that the rent leniency will help save small businesses during this hard time of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2020) Shahniera Akram, the wife of popular cricketer Wasim Akram, on Thursday asked building owners to show leniency with the tenants during closure of business, shops and work due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Shahniera Akram wrote: “With the recent shut downs of cafes, restaurants, shops, gyms, schools and play areas due to #CoronaVirusPakistan, building owners should show some rent leniency towards their tenants during this time of hardship so that our small businesses don’t close down for good,”.

The tweet of Shahneira came at the moment when Karachi—the top city of the county—has partially been locked down due to Coronavirus. Punjab government also announced to shut down major shopping malls, big markets and larger businesses amid fears of Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Business Government Of Punjab Twitter Wasim Akram Rent Wife Market Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TECNO rumored to sign Mehwish Hayat as Brand Ambas ..

8 minutes ago

Universities to support govt initiatives for preve ..

9 minutes ago

Public gathering strictly banned: SSP Sukkur

6 minutes ago

Daily review meeting about coronavirus being held: ..

6 minutes ago

Premier League to discuss plans to complete season ..

7 minutes ago

Japan initiates for importing skilled manpower fro ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.