Shahniera Akram feels heart-broken over Karachi situation

Popular cricket star Wasim Akram’s wife Shahniera Akram says Karachi is literally falling apart and has shared a video of land-sliding due to heavy rain in Gulshan-e-Johar.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2020) Shahniera Akram, the wife of swing king Waseem Akram, expressed serious concerns over deteriorating situation in Karachi on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Shahniera Akram shared a video of land-sliding caused by heavy rain in Karachi.

She wrote: “Karachi is literally falling apart,”.

At least three people lost their lives after heavy rain lashed Karachi city and other parts of the Sindh province, the official sources said on Wednesday.

Several areas including the main artery—Shahrah-e-Faisal—inundated into at least three-feat water as the drainage system completely failed to work out. As a result, the residents of Karachi, Thatta, Hyderabad and Tharparkar suffered yet another day of prolonged power outages and inundated road as heavy rainfall lashed southern Pakistan.

People left their vehicles stranded on the roads after their engines stopped functioning after the rain water. Electricity supply suspended in many parts of the city as soon as the rain started.

Roads, streets and low-lying areas turned into pools and rivers in Karachi. Taking notice of the situation, Sindh Chief Minister declared emergency in the province.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also took notice of the situation and ordered the corps to start rescue operations. Army, Rangers and Pak Navy alongwith civil administration rescue teams were busy in evacuating people to safer places.

Pak Navy teams rescued people stranded in rain water in Dadabhai colony, Madina Town, Yar Mohammad Goth and other parts of the city.

People residing along Malir River and Sukhan river were also shifted to safer places as water entered in residential areas.