Shah's Brasilia Grand Slam Journey Ends With Loss To Bulgarian Opponent

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:15 PM

Shah's Brasilia Grand Slam journey ends with loss to Bulgarian opponent

Pakistan's Shah Hussain Shah suffered an early exit at Brasilia Grand Slam 2019 after losing his first round fight to his Bulgarian opponent Dichev Daniel, according to information made available here by vice president of Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) Masood Ahmed on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Shah Hussain Shah suffered an early exit at Brasilia Grand Slam 2019 after losing his first round fight to his Bulgarian opponent Dichev Daniel, according to information made available here by vice president of Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) Masood Ahmed on Wednesday.

Shah ranked 62 in the world in -100kg division did not concede even a single point to World No. 37 Dichev but committed three minor errors to lose the all-important battle in three minutes and 25 seconds.

The event also served as qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"This is the same judoka against whom Shah went down fight hard in World Judo Championships in Tokyo in August, this year.

But this time he produced more solid performance and did not allow his opponent to dominate.

I think he remained a bit unlucky," Masood reckoned.

The PJF vice president said despite losing the fight Shah would accumulate five to six points to rise to 56 or 57 position in the world after the conclusion of the event as his defeat came at the hands of a better ranked athlete.

"We are trying our level best to provide him maximum exposure. We will send him in a number of more events as we are sure he has the potential to qualify for the Olympics on continental quota by amassing the required points," he added.

Shah must be at number 54 and maintain that position till the conclusion of qualification rounds in May, 2020 to claim an Olympic spot.

