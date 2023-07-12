Shahzad attains victory in 1st President PGA Open Golf

The events for professional golf players came to a booming conclusion after three rounds in the 1st President PGA Open Golf Championship at the exquisite and most fascinating par-72, Pakistan Air Force Skyview Golf and Country Club Golf Course here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The events for professional golf players came to a booming conclusion after three rounds in the 1st President PGA Open Golf Championship at the exquisite and most fascinating par-72, Pakistan Air Force Skyview Golf and Country Club Golf Course here on Wednesday .

This title bearing event was a competition for the most eligible 100 top golf champions of the country and in accordance with its importance the golf arena had been prepared exceedingly well and met the required standards and for this all credit to the inspirational support of Air Cdre Imran Pervaiz ,Sqn Ldr Muhammed Faizan and the team.

While the professional events have ended, the next three days are reserved for amateurs, senior amateurs and ladies .

The professional golf players are the top golfers of our national golf circuit and as when they compete in golf tournaments, game of a high class is witnessed, as these champions vie for honors and cash prizes.

Over the past three days in this championship too, 100 top professionals from all over country participated and after two rounds, 46 stood eliminated and based on commendable performance only 54 were selected to play the deciding round on Wednesday .

And in this deciding round, the whole spotlight was on the 200 titles winner Muhammed Shabbir Iqbal of Islamabad Golf Club and robust and exceptionally potent champion in the making, Muhammed Shahzad of Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Club. Based on his phenomenal competing capabilities, the pundits considered Shabbir as the likely winner, but as the final round teed off, noticeable was a display of excellence on the part of both combatants. While Shabbir was flawless in shot making and all round game, equally unblemished and outstandingly pristine was Muhammed Shahzad. Shabbirs card for the day was a stunning 66 and M.Shahzad ended the 18 holes with a score of a marvellous 67. That enabled Shabbir to conclude three days golfing activity with scores of 71,69 and 66 and a championship aggregate of 206, ten under par. And as luck would have it, his challenger, Mohammad Shahzad also ended with scores of 68,71 and 67 and an aggregate of 206, ten under par. With scores at level, while others watched eagerly, these rivals went into a sudden death playoff to decide the winner.

The sudden death playoff produced an unsurpassed matching of playing ability. First hole of the sudden death play off was level, as were the second, third and fourth holes and tension went soaring. Finally it was at the fifth hole that M.Shahzad acquired ascendancy with a masterful approach shot that fetched Shahzad a birdie while Shabbir had to be content with a bogey. A memorable moment of success for Mohammad Shahzad and the first one to embrace him was Col Rustam Chatta, his mentor and playing mate during practice sessions at Lahore Garrison. Cheers went up as did a huge round of handshakes and Shahzad started to look like a golfing hero.

As for the other contenders seeking positions other than the first and second, M.Naeem of Peshawar came third. His score for the championship was 211, five under par. Following him other performers were Waheed Baloch (Karachi) 214, Rehmatullah (DHA) 215, Muhammed Asif (Defence Raya ) 215, Muhammed Minhaj Maqsood (Rawalpindi )216, Muhammed Zubair (Karachi) 216 and Abdul Zahur (Multan) 216. They are the top ten position holders in this 1st President PGA Open Golf Event for golf professionals .

Results of Senior Professional Event and Junior Professional Event.

M.Akram (Gymkhana )first with a score of 148; Nisar Hussain (PAF )second, M.Tariq (Islamabad) third, Muhammed Akhter (Islamabad) fourth, S/Lt Tariq Mehmood, fifth and Col Rustam Ali Chattha, sixth.

In the Junior Professional Category, the best junior of the event was Rehan Babar of Lahore Garrison. Runner up junior was Ashass Ahmed of Karachi Airmen Golf Club and Abid Iqbal of Gymkhana was third.

Subsequent to the conclusion of the Professionals Events, cash prizes were awarded to the top three players in Professional Section, Senior Professional Section and Junior Professional Section. Prizes were awarded by Brig Ayyaz Masood Khan (Retd), Secretary of Punjab Golf and Air Cdre Imran Pervaiz, Tournament Director in the presence of Kashif Bhatti and M.Zakir of Punjab Golf Association and golf professionals.

The next three days are earmarked for competition among amateurs, senior amateurs and ladies at the PAF Skyview Golf Course .