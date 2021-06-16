UrduPoint.com
Shahzaib Concedes Defeat In Asian Taekwondo C'ship Quarterfinal

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 07:26 PM

Pakistan's Shahzaib Khan lost an intense quarterfinal battle in the last second of the second round of the 24th Asian Taekwondo Khyrougi Championship to Lebanon's Mark Khalife in Beirut, Lebanon on Wednesday

According to information made available here by Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, Shahzaib, who competes in 54kg category put up a great fight in the pre quarterfinal against Riad Hamdi of Saudi Arabia by defeating him by 26-13. But he lost the quarterfinal to Khalifa by 16-14.

In the -68 kg category, Pakistan's Ammar Ahmed lost to Mohammad Khusein Shamkhmadov of Tajikistan by 4-17 whereas Korean athlete Seung Hwan Lee defeated Pakistan's Taimur Saeed in -87 kg by the score of 20-0. In Women's category -46 kg, Syedda Hannah lost by 8-45 points to Azamova from Uzbekistan.On Thursday, in -58 kg Haroon Khan of Pakistan will take on Mongolia's Enkhbayar, +87 kg Hamza Omar Saeed will fight against Yoo Min Bea of Korea, whereas Pakistan's Ayesha Noor will clash with Saudi Arabia Rahaf Abdullah in -49 kg women category.

