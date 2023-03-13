Shahzaib Khan wins Faisalabad Rapid Chess Championship

(@Abdulla99267510)

Faisalabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2023) Shahzeb Khan won Rapid Chess Championship 2023 in Faisalabad on Monday.

Shahzeb won the tournament by defeating the strongest players in all rounds.

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Ali Usman Qamar was gifted a traditional dastar for his love of chess and hospitality.

According to the details, Chess (Chess) Association Punjab, in continuation of efforts made to promote chess, in collaboration with Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad and Faisalabad District Association, Chess (Chess) tournament was organized in Chenab Club, in which Pakistan's emerging Karachi player Shahzeb Khan won the tournament by defeating the strongest players in all rounds.

In the open category, Zohaib Hasan Gilani was second winner and Mohammad Shahzad was the third winner.

Majeed and Farah Majeed stood second and third in the U-14 category while Sohan Ahsan won the event, Ajtiba Amir was the runner-up, while Moeed Yusuf managed to get the third position, Shehzad Chauhan became the champion of his district with his encouraging performance while Mansoor is second in this category. Assistant Commissioner Faisalabad Headquarters Mudassar Arif assisted General Secretary CFB Umar Khan and General Secretary Raja Gohar Iqbal in this memorable event.

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Ali Usman Qamar distributed prizes, trophies and medals to the successful players and said in his address that it is encouraging to see players from all over Pakistan under one roof for the love of chess.

He instructed ADC Kashif Raza Awan that a comprehensive plan should be prepared for the promotion of chess in the schools of Faisalabad, while he also announced the establishment of a chess club for the students of Faisalabad in Chenab Club.

Earlier, ADC Kashif Raza highlighted the efforts of the district administration to organize the event and get funding, saying that this event inspired him to learn chess and to make cultural and intellectual activities for the people of Pakistan to utilize their skills.

AC Headquarters Mudassar Arif said that the administration of Faisalabad is making great efforts to promote culture through these events and games.

Pakistan Chess Federation General Secretary Umar Khan said that the national and international community has been given a message that Pakistan has the ability and courage to develop through mental games. Chess Association Punjab Secretary Raja Gohar Iqbal said that the hospitality of the citizens of Faisalabad, especially the district administration, is inspired by their friendship and commitment. As many as 150 players from all over Pakistan took part in the tournament.