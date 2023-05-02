UrduPoint.com

Shahzaib Khan's Century Puts Pakistan U19 In Commanding Position

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 02, 2023 | 04:57 PM

CHATTOGRAM: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2023) Shahzaib Khan’s century gave Pakistan a valuable 215-run first innings lead over Bangladesh U19 with three wickets in hand at the close of day two of the solitary four-day match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday.

Resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 76 for no loss with Shahzaib (39 not out) and Azan Awais (36 not out), the opening pair added 18 runs to the total before Azan was dismissed for 40 off 104 balls, hitting seven fours.

Shahzaib was joined by another left-hander in Shamyl Hussain and the duo added 78 runs for the second wicket. Shamyl was next to return back to the hut, scoring a 58-ball 38, striking five fours and two sixes. At that moment of the match, Bangladesh bowlers struck back and sent both captain Saad Baig (2, 14b) and Wahaj Riaz (17, 24b, 4x4s) to the pavilion with Pakistan U19 at 207 for four in 65.4 overs.

Shahzaib and Obaid Shahid then added 131 runs for the fifth wicket. During the partnership, left-handed Shahzaib completed his century in the 67th over, which came off 200 balls and included 18 fours and one six. He was finally dismissed for 174 off 323 deliveries, smashing 25 fours and four sixes.

At the close of play, Pakistan were 364 for seven in 116 overs, with right-handed Obaid returning undefeated on 62 off 140 balls, hitting seven fours and Ali Asfand on three off 14 balls.

For Bangladesh U19, Wasi Siddiquee took four wickets for 64, while Iqbal Hussain bagged two wickets for 68.

Scores in brief:

Bangladesh U19 149 all out, 59 overs (Sheikh Parvaiz Jibon 56, Sharear Sakib 48; Amir Hassan 4-29, Mohammad Ismail 3-41, Ali Asfand 2-37)

Pakistan U19 364-7, 116 overs (Shahzaib Khan 174, Obaid Shahid 62 not out, Azan Awais 40, Shamyl Hussain 38; Wasi Siddiquee 4-64, Iqbal Hussain Emon 2-68)

