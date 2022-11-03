Pakistan's Shahzaib Khan and Naqsh Hamdani have qualified for the finals of Combaxx 4th Asian Open International Taekwondo Championship (G2) here at Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday

In the semifinal of -54kg men, Pakistan's Shahzaib Khan downed Elwalid Mahdy Khalid from Egypt by 2-0 while in -53kg women, Naqsh defeated Fakhra Khalid from Pakistan by 2-0.