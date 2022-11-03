UrduPoint.com

Shahzaib, Naqsh Move In Int'l Taekwondo C'ship Finals

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 03, 2022 | 09:49 PM

Pakistan's Shahzaib Khan and Naqsh Hamdani have qualified for the finals of Combaxx 4th Asian Open International Taekwondo Championship (G2) here at Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Shahzaib Khan and Naqsh Hamdani have qualified for the finals of Combaxx 4th Asian Open International Taekwondo Championship (G2) here at Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex on Thursday.

In the semifinal of -54kg men, Pakistan's Shahzaib Khan downed Elwalid Mahdy Khalid from Egypt by 2-0 while in -53kg women, Naqsh defeated Fakhra Khalid from Pakistan by 2-0.

