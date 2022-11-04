ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Shahzaib Khan and female athlete Naqsh Hamdani bagged gold medals in the Combaxx 4th Asian Open International Taekwondo Championship (G2) organized by Pakistan Taekwondo Federation here at Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex.

Shahzaib downed Islamov Zhakhrehan of Kazakhstan 2-0 in the final of -54kg Men's contest, Khalid Mehdy of Egypt won the third bronze while his compatriot Omar Sharaky grabbed the fourth bronze.

In the -53 kg women's final, Pakistan's Naqsh Hamdani overcame and beat Afghanistan's Meezari Zahro after a sensation contest by 2-1.

The third bronze in this category was won by Pakistan's Fakhra Ali while the fourth bronze was clinched by Muneera Wasti of Somalia.

In the -63 kg Men's final, Iran's Farzan Falah beat UAE's Zakaria Ghali to secure gold while the third bronze in this category was clinched by Ibrahim Zaki of Egypt, and the fourth bronze was clinched by Pakistan's Arbaz Khan.

In the -80 kg Men's final, Alireza Aliari overcame his compatriot Hassan Hashbiri 2-0 to clinch the Gold medal while the third bronze was won by Muhammad Jabbar of Egypt, and the fourth bronze was secured by Pakistan's Muhammad Adnan.

In the -46 kg women's final, Ana Delo of Timor Leste outclassed Kazakhstan Aidiana 2-0 to secure the Gold medal. The third bronze and fourth bronze were won by Pakistan's Eesha Safdar and Hannah Syed respectively.

In the -47 kg women's final, Nepal's Nepal's Indra Bajneet beat Pakistan's Maleeha Ali 2-1 to grab the gold medal. The third bronze was won by Sandmali of Sri Lanka while the fourth bronze was won by Bahrain's Sara Jalab.