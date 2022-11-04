UrduPoint.com

Shahzaib, Naqsh Secure Gold Medals In Int'l Taekwondo C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 04, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Shahzaib, Naqsh secure gold medals in Int'l Taekwondo C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Shahzaib Khan and female athlete Naqsh Hamdani bagged gold medals in the Combaxx 4th Asian Open International Taekwondo Championship (G2) organized by Pakistan Taekwondo Federation here at Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex.

Shahzaib downed Islamov Zhakhrehan of Kazakhstan 2-0 in the final of -54kg Men's contest, Khalid Mehdy of Egypt won the third bronze while his compatriot Omar Sharaky grabbed the fourth bronze.

In the -53 kg women's final, Pakistan's Naqsh Hamdani overcame and beat Afghanistan's Meezari Zahro after a sensation contest by 2-1.

The third bronze in this category was won by Pakistan's Fakhra Ali while the fourth bronze was clinched by Muneera Wasti of Somalia.

In the -63 kg Men's final, Iran's Farzan Falah beat UAE's Zakaria Ghali to secure gold while the third bronze in this category was clinched by Ibrahim Zaki of Egypt, and the fourth bronze was clinched by Pakistan's Arbaz Khan.

In the -80 kg Men's final, Alireza Aliari overcame his compatriot Hassan Hashbiri 2-0 to clinch the Gold medal while the third bronze was won by Muhammad Jabbar of Egypt, and the fourth bronze was secured by Pakistan's Muhammad Adnan.

In the -46 kg women's final, Ana Delo of Timor Leste outclassed Kazakhstan Aidiana 2-0 to secure the Gold medal. The third bronze and fourth bronze were won by Pakistan's Eesha Safdar and Hannah Syed respectively.

In the -47 kg women's final, Nepal's Nepal's Indra Bajneet beat Pakistan's Maleeha Ali 2-1 to grab the gold medal. The third bronze was won by Sandmali of Sri Lanka while the fourth bronze was won by Bahrain's Sara Jalab.

Related Topics

Pakistan Somalia Afghanistan Sports Iran Sri Lanka Egypt UAE Bahrain Kazakhstan Nepal Women Gold Bronze Asia

Recent Stories

Police take suspicious man into custody from outsi ..

Police take suspicious man into custody from outside SKH

24 minutes ago
 PM may visit Imran Khan: Interior Minister

PM may visit Imran Khan: Interior Minister

56 minutes ago
 Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR ag ..

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR against attack on his life

3 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry int ..

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elah ..

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target for Afghanistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.