Shahzaib Rind calls on Deputy Speaker Balochistan

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) International Karate champion Shahzeb Rind called on Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Ghazala Gola here on Friday.

The Deputy Speaker Balochistan praised Shahzeb Rind for his excellent performance.

She said that victory of Shahzeb Rind was a moment of pride for Pakistan and Balochistan.

She termed Shahzeb Rind's success as Pakistan's success and said that achievement of international Karate champion has made every Pakistani proud.

"This young man, who has earned the name for the country and nation also elevated the image of Balochistan around the world, " she said.