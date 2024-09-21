Open Menu

Shahzaib Rind Receives Heroic Welcome After Clinching World Title

Muhammad Rameez Published September 21, 2024 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Shahzaib Rind, the newly crowned World Karate Combat Light Heavyweight Champion was accorded a hero's welcome upon his return to Pakistan from Singapore on late Saturday.

Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination Nadeem Irshad Kayani, Additional Secretary Zahoor Ahmed, Deputy Director General Pakistan sports board (PSB) Shahid islam, officials of Prime Minister's Youth Programme, former Deputy Mayor Islamabad Zeeshan Ali Naqvi and a large crowd of enthusiastic fans greeted him at Islamabad International Airport with warm applause and cheers.

Shahzaib won Karate Combat KC-49 Championship, overpowering Brazilian fighter Luiz Victor Rocha in Singapore in an intense bout on Wednesday. He remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, making history as the first Pakistani to win a major world championship in the martial arts.

Shahzaib has previously won the Combat League in the United States. He is also a six-time national champion.

His victory has sparked national pride, with fans waving flags and chanting slogans in celebration of his remarkable achievement.

The Ministry of IPC and PSB officials lauded Shahzaib's hard work, discipline and dedication, crediting him for bringing pride to the nation.

Speaking to the media, Shahzaib  expressed his gratitude to his supporters, the PSB and his training team for helping him achieve this milestone. "This victory is not just mine but belongs to the whole nation," he said, visibly moved by the outpouring of support.

He said right from the outset he was sure to emerge victorious. "This is just a beginning. I'm determined to continue winning the titles and bring laurels for my country," he added.

