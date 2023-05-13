UrduPoint.com

Shahzaib's Century Gives Pakistan U19 One-day Series Win

Muhammad Rameez Published May 13, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Shahzaib's century gives Pakistan U19 one-day series win

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Shahzaib Khan's unbeaten century led Pakistan U19 to an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh U19 in the fourth one-day at the Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi, Bangladesh on Saturday, according to information made available here by Pakistan cricket board.

The win gives Pakistan U19 an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing 200 runs to win, the opening pair of Shahzaib and Azan Awais provided a solid 152-run start to the innings. The left-handed Azan, who scored 105 in the second one-day match, was the first one to return back to the hut after scoring a 91-ball 52, which included seven boundaries.

Shamyl Hussain (7, 12b, 1x4) was next to join Azan as Pakistan U19 were 167 for two in 32.4 overs. At that moment, captain Saad Baig partnered with Shahzaib to stitch an unbroken 35 runs for the third wicket to help the side achieve the target in the 37th over. In the partnership, Shahzaib brought up his century and returned unbeaten on 105 off 105 deliveries, smashing 14 fours and one six.

After being put into bat, Bangladesh U19 were dismissed for 199 in 46.4 overs. Ariful islam top-scored for his side with a 95-ball 50, which included four fours and one six.

For Pakistan U19, right-arm fast Aimal Khan and left-arm spinner Ali Asfand bagged three wickets each.

Both sides will now feature in the fifth match of the series at the same venue on Monday, 15 May. Pakistan U19, who has earlier won the solitary four-day match by 10 wickets played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, will aim to end the 50-over series 4-1.

Scores in brief: Pakistan U19 beat Bangladesh U19 by eight wickets Bangladesh U19 199 all out, 46.4 overs (Ariful Islam 50, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby 34, Parviz Rahman Jibon 30; Aimal Khan 3-34, Ali Asfand 3-39, Arafat Minhas 2-26)Pakistan U19 202-2, 36.5 overs (Shahzaib Khan 105 not out, Azan Awais 52, Saad Baig 29 not out)Player of the match – Shahzaib Khan (Pakistan U19)

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Century Bangladesh Martyrs Shaheed Rajshahi Same Lead May National University All

Recent Stories

Longchamp Racecourse to host first leg of 30th edi ..

Longchamp Racecourse to host first leg of 30th edition of UAE Presidentâ€™s Cup ..

5 minutes ago
 Oman and Etihad Rail Company signs MoU with Vale t ..

Oman and Etihad Rail Company signs MoU with Vale to transport products from Soha ..

3 hours ago
 Students learn to create and nurture their own ind ..

Students learn to create and nurture their own indoor garden at Sharjah Children ..

3 hours ago
 Stormtroopers make a grand appearance at SCRF 2023

Stormtroopers make a grand appearance at SCRF 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Children's Reading Festival sparks passion ..

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival sparks passion for clean energy in young min ..

3 hours ago
 Indian filmmaker accuses Imran Khan of stealing so ..

Indian filmmaker accuses Imran Khan of stealing song from his film

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.