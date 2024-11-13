Shahzaib’s Unbeaten Century Leads Pakistan To 10-wicket Win
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 13, 2024 | 07:21 PM
An unbroken 193-run partnership for the opening wicket between Shahzaib Khan and Usman Khan led Pakistan to a comprehensive 10-wicket win over UAE in the opening match of the U19 tri-series here at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) An unbroken 193-run partnership for the opening wicket between Shahzaib Khan and Usman Khan led Pakistan to a comprehensive 10-wicket win over UAE in the opening match of the U19 tri-series here at the ICC academy in Dubai on Wednesday.
According to details, chasing 192 runs to win, both Pakistan opening batters Shahzaib and Usman played shots to all parts of the ground and achieved the target in the 43rd over. Left-handed batter Shahzaib, scored an unbeaten 109 off 133 balls, which included 10 fours and two sixes. His fellow southpaw, Usman returned undefeated on a 122-ball 77, hitting three fours.
Earlier, after being put into bat, UAE were bowled out for 191 in the 50th over with Uddish Suri contributing 40 runs off 63 balls, which included two fours.
For Pakistan, Abdul Subhan was the most successful bowler, taking two wickets for 42 runs in 10 overs, while Ali Raza, Hassan Khan and Usman Khan snapped a wicket each. Five batters from the hosts were run-out. Shahzaib Khan was declared Player of the match.
Pakistan will now face Afghanistan in the second match of the tournament scheduled on Friday, 15 November. The first ball of the match will be bowled at 10:30am PKT.
Scores in brief: UAE U19 191 all out, 49.3 overs (Uddish Suri 40, Madhav Manoj 34, Yayin Rai 33; Abdul Subhan 2-42).
Pakistan U19 193-0, 42.3 overs (Shahzaib Khan 109 not out, Usman Khan 77 not out).
Recent Stories
Meeting reviews measures taken for curbing smog
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visits BHU in Chak 29-BC
PM praises Pak-Azerbaijan strong ties; hopes to grow further
13 criminals nabbed with narcotics, illegal weapons
KP Govt to give fee concession to orphan students
3 absconders held; 1.058 kg hashish recovered in Tank
Efforts underway to highlight KP's issues in SIFC: Governor Kundi
Misinformation case: ATC extends physical remand of accused woman for 3 days
CDA board greenlights major upgrades in emergency services, cybersecurity
PTI always indulging in protests, sit-ins, chaos: Azma Bokhari
Lahore Chamber hols seminar on Artificial Intelligence
Provision of facilities at CVH Mianwali reviewed
More Stories From Sports
-
Mohsin Naqvi felicitates Babar, Shaheen on clinching top ODI rankings60 minutes ago
-
Curry dazzles on Thompson's return as Warriors down Mavs58 minutes ago
-
Pakistan vs Australia T20I series begins Thursday3 hours ago
-
Curry dazzles on Thompson's return as Warriors down Mavs53 minutes ago
-
No lack of talent in Pakistan: Snooker Champion Asif19 hours ago
-
SALU students demonstrates talents & creativity22 hours ago
-
Shaheens stay ahead of Sri Lanka A on day two1 day ago
-
PBCC names 16-member squad for T20 Blind Cricket World Cup1 day ago
-
ACP, PTDC, NHCD plan for Int’l Mountain Day celebrations1 day ago
-
After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia1 day ago
-
Oman to host inaugural FIH Hockey Nations Cup 21 day ago
-
Reece Topley fined for breaching ICC code of conduct22 hours ago