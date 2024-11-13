Shahzaib’s unbeaten century leads Pakistan to 10-wicket win

An unbroken 193-run partnership for the opening wicket between Shahzaib Khan and Usman Khan led Pakistan to a comprehensive 10-wicket win over UAE in the opening match of the U19 tri-series here at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) An unbroken 193-run partnership for the opening wicket between Shahzaib Khan and Usman Khan led Pakistan to a comprehensive 10-wicket win over UAE in the opening match of the U19 tri-series here at the ICC academy in Dubai on Wednesday.

According to details, chasing 192 runs to win, both Pakistan opening batters Shahzaib and Usman played shots to all parts of the ground and achieved the target in the 43rd over. Left-handed batter Shahzaib, scored an unbeaten 109 off 133 balls, which included 10 fours and two sixes. His fellow southpaw, Usman returned undefeated on a 122-ball 77, hitting three fours.

Earlier, after being put into bat, UAE were bowled out for 191 in the 50th over with Uddish Suri contributing 40 runs off 63 balls, which included two fours.

For Pakistan, Abdul Subhan was the most successful bowler, taking two wickets for 42 runs in 10 overs, while Ali Raza, Hassan Khan and Usman Khan snapped a wicket each. Five batters from the hosts were run-out. Shahzaib Khan was declared Player of the match.

Pakistan will now face Afghanistan in the second match of the tournament scheduled on Friday, 15 November. The first ball of the match will be bowled at 10:30am PKT.

Scores in brief: UAE U19 191 all out, 49.3 overs (Uddish Suri 40, Madhav Manoj 34, Yayin Rai 33; Abdul Subhan 2-42).

Pakistan U19 193-0, 42.3 overs (Shahzaib Khan 109 not out, Usman Khan 77 not out).