Shai Hope admires Babar Azam for performance at SuperSport Park

(@fidahassanain)

The West Indies’ player says it is so so good to watch Babar Azam batting masterclass in the first ODI against South Africa.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2021) Babar Azam grabbed huge applause after his excellent performance in the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa as West Indies’ Shai Hope tweeted in awe of Babar’s masterclass at SuperSport Park.

The 27-year old player who always admired Pakistani players posted two tweets to admire Babar Azam performance that led Pakistan to win the first ODI against South Africa.

He wrote: “So so good to watch,”.

In another tweet, he wrote: “Batting masterclass,”.

Babar scored his 13th ODI century in his 76th ODI innings, grabbing the status of the fastest batsman. Previously, this status was with South Africa’s Hashim Amla, who recorded this feat in 83 innings. His performance in yesterday’s match led Pakistan to victory.