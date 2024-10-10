Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

(@Abdulla99267510)

Former Bangladesh captain says he respects feelings of all those who were hurt by his silence and he sincerely apologizes

DHAKA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2024) Former Bangladesh cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday apologized for his silence during student protests in July, several months after the events.

Shakib, who was a member of parliament during the Awami League's tenure, remained silent during the protests while playing league cricket in Canada. He later moved to the United States before joining series in Pakistan and India. He is also named in a murder case and has not yet returned to Bangladesh.

In a social media message, Shakib expressed regret for his silence during the student protests and called for support during his last Test match at home.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of those who were martyred or injured during the movement and said, "I respect the feelings of all those who were hurt by my silence and sincerely apologize. If I were in your place, I would be upset too. I want to say goodbye in my last match and shake hands with my fans."

Last month, Shakib announced his retirement from Test cricket but expressed a desire to play his final Test at home against South Africa. The Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh is set to begin on October 21 in Dhaka.