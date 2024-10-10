Open Menu

Shakib Al Hasan Apologizes Over Silence During July Protests In Bangaldesh

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 10, 2024 | 02:32 PM

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

Former Bangladesh captain says he respects feelings of all those who were hurt by his silence and he sincerely apologizes

DHAKA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2024) Former Bangladesh cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday apologized for his silence during student protests in July, several months after the events.

Shakib, who was a member of parliament during the Awami League's tenure, remained silent during the protests while playing league cricket in Canada. He later moved to the United States before joining series in Pakistan and India. He is also named in a murder case and has not yet returned to Bangladesh.

In a social media message, Shakib expressed regret for his silence during the student protests and called for support during his last Test match at home.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of those who were martyred or injured during the movement and said, "I respect the feelings of all those who were hurt by my silence and sincerely apologize. If I were in your place, I would be upset too. I want to say goodbye in my last match and shake hands with my fans."

Last month, Shakib announced his retirement from Test cricket but expressed a desire to play his final Test at home against South Africa. The Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh is set to begin on October 21 in Dhaka.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Injured Murder Bangladesh Parliament Canada Social Media Student Dhaka South Africa United States Shakib Al Hasan July October All From

Recent Stories

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

37 minutes ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

2 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

2 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

6 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

18 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

19 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

21 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

21 hours ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

22 hours ago

More Stories From Sports