Shakib Argues With On-field Umpire, Uproots Stumps In Anger

Shakib argues with on-field umpire, uproots stumps in anger  

The Bangladesh’s all rounder got angry after a decision on lbw was overturned while playing against Abahani Limited during Dhaka Premier Division T20 league.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12th, 2021) Bangladesh’s all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was seen furiated with the on-field umpire during the Dhaka Premier Division T20 league.

The 34-year old Shakib showed aggressive behavior after an lbw decision came against him. It happened between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited.

Shakib was playing for Mohammedan Sporting Club and he appealed for an lbw against Mushfiqur Rahim, his Bangladesh teammate.

Shakib got angry as decision on lbw was overturned. He was seen coming, arguing with on-field umpire and kicking the stumps. Later, he lost control over himself and uprooted the stumps and threw them away during his heated-arguments with the umpire.

The Star may face disciplinary action after his aggressive behaviors.

It may be mentioned here that Shakib had to play in the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but he decided to play in this regard tournament.

