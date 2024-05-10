Shakib Claims Four As Bangladesh Edge Zimbabwe
Muhammad Rameez Published May 10, 2024 | 11:36 PM
Returning all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan claimed 4-35 to help Bangladesh recover from a batting collapse and beat Zimbabwe by five runs in Friday's fourth Twenty20 international in Dhaka
Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Returning all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan claimed 4-35 to help Bangladesh recover from a batting collapse and beat Zimbabwe by five runs in Friday's fourth Twenty20 international in Dhaka.
Mustafizur Rahman chipped in with 3-19, helping the home side bowl out Zimbabwe for 138 runs in 19.4 overs.
Replying to a modest 143, Zimbabwe lost opener Brian Bennett for a duck in the first over and were quickly reduced to 57-4.
But they remained in contention after a middle-order rally, with Johnathan Campbell and Ryan Burl putting on a 35-run stand.
Mustafizur forced Burl to give a catch to Soumya Sarkar after making 19 runs, and Shakib took the wicket of Campbell for 31 to put Bangladesh on top.
Wellington Masakadza played hit 19 runs from eight balls to take Zimbabwe close, only to go off the strike in the final over when Zimbabwe needed 14.
Shakib, who was playing his first T20I in nearly a year, dismissed Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava in the final over to wrap up the Zimbabwe innings.
Sent in to bat after Zimbabwe won the toss, Bangladesh got off to a flying start when openers Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Soumya made a 101-run stand for the first wicket.
Luke Jongwe dismissed Tanzid for 52 off 37 balls to break the opening partnership and then Soumya fell in the same over for 41.
The hosts lost their remaining eight wickets for just 35 runs to be bowled out for the first time in the series.
Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza sent back Towhid Hridoy for 12 before Bennett struck twice in the same over, dismissing Shakib for one.
Bangladesh had already clinched the series after sweeping the first three matches.
Zimbabwe wrap up their tour with the fifth and final match of the series in Dhaka on Sunday.
Recent Stories
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela
Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions
Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders
Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's ..
SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law
Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanistan
CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern-day technologies
By wide margin, UN General Assembly votes to back Palestinian bid for membership ..
Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocative
Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones this Hajj season: Minister
Governor for making comprehensive policy to protect universities from financial ..
Ethiopian envoy calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori
More Stories From Sports
-
Austria's Grand Slam winner Thiem to retire at end of season6 minutes ago
-
Central Asian Volleyball C'ship trophy unveiled3 hours ago
-
Two-day ‘Commissioner Tent Pegging festival’ to start on May 113 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 4th T20 International4 hours ago
-
Olympiakos make history by reaching Europa Conference League final4 hours ago
-
Tamasha to livestream ICC men's T20 World Cup 20245 hours ago
-
Pakistan and Japan Final clash in Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024 on Saturday5 hours ago
-
Pakistan-New Zealand match ends in 1-1 draw7 hours ago
-
CAF Confederation Cup final set for Morocco amid drama11 hours ago
-
Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph24 hours ago
-
Wolfsburg win 10th straight women's German Cup final1 day ago
-
Pakistan , Ireland to lock horns in first T20I match tomorrow1 day ago