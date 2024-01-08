Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fan  

, ,

(@Abdulla99267510)

The viral video shows Shakib surrounded by admirers searching for selfies when he lost his temper and delivered a powerful slap to one of the fans.

DHAKA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2024) Bangladesh's all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan stirred controversy by slapping a fan, creating a buzz on social media.

The viral video shows Shakib surrounded by admirers searching for selfies when he lost his temper and delivered a powerful slap to one of the fans.

Shakib Al Hasan, renowned for his on-field aggression, has faced confrontations before, including calling for a time-out against Sri Lankan batter Angelo Mathews during the 2023 World Cup.

The slapping incident occurred at a polling booth where Shakib was casting his vote. While Shakib Al Hassan faces severe criticism after the incident, some individuals defend him. Despite winning a parliamentary seat, Shakib reportedly intends to continue his cricket career.

The local authorities revealed that the captain of the Bangladesh cricket team secured his seat for Sheikh Hasina's party.