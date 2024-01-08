Open Menu

Shakib Creates Buzz On Social Media By Slapping Fan

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 08, 2024 | 01:58 PM

Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fan  

The viral video shows Shakib surrounded by admirers searching for selfies when he lost his temper and delivered a powerful slap to one of the fans.

DHAKA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2024) Bangladesh's all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan stirred controversy by slapping a fan, creating a buzz on social media.

The viral video shows Shakib surrounded by admirers searching for selfies when he lost his temper and delivered a powerful slap to one of the fans.

Shakib Al Hasan, renowned for his on-field aggression, has faced confrontations before, including calling for a time-out against Sri Lankan batter Angelo Mathews during the 2023 World Cup.

The slapping incident occurred at a polling booth where Shakib was casting his vote. While Shakib Al Hassan faces severe criticism after the incident, some individuals defend him. Despite winning a parliamentary seat, Shakib reportedly intends to continue his cricket career.

The local authorities revealed that the captain of the Bangladesh cricket team secured his seat for Sheikh Hasina's party.

Related Topics

Cricket World Bangladesh Vote Social Media Shakib Al Hasan

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's ..

Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's T20 Team

40 minutes ago
 SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifet ..

SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifetime disqualification today

1 hour ago
 Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration beg ..

Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration begins

1 hour ago
 Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue t ..

Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue to dispose of appeals till Wedn ..

1 hour ago
 Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

1 day ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

2 days ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

2 days ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports