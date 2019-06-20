Shakib out as Bangladesh attempt World Cup record chase against Australia

Bangladesh's hopes of achieving a World Cup record run-chase against champions Australia suffered a huge setback when star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was dismissed at Trent Bridge on Thursday

Shakib, fresh from his match-winning century against the West Indies, fell for 41 when, deceived by a slower ball from fit-again all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, he chipped a catch to David Warner at mid-off.

His exit left the Tigers 102-2 in the 19th over chasing an improbable 382 for victory.

Tamim, however, kept going to complete a 65-ball fifty.

Warner had earlier made Bangladesh pay for dropping him on 10, with an innings of 166 -- the left-hander's second century of the World Cup -- in a total of 381-5.

The 32-year-old, the highest run-scorer of the tournament, with 447 runs, is back to his devastating best for Australia after completing a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

"Today was a great foundation for our batting," said Warner, who shared stands of 121 with captain Aaron Finch (53) and 192 with Usman Khawaja (89).

"I felt a little bit bogged down and frustrated. I kept hitting fielders but I managed to hang in there.

"I was feeling a little bit fatigued by the end but I was looking to score as many runs as possible so our bowlers had something to bowl at." Soumya Sarkar gave Bangladesh fans something to cheer with 3-58 in eight overs.

But the Tigers still need to complete their highest one-day international run chase and the highest at a World Cup if they are to achieve an improbable victory.

They will be buoyed by making 322-3 to beat the West Indies by seven wickets in their previous match -- the second-highest run chase in World Cup history.

Bangladesh suffered a blow before play when a back spasm ruled out Mohammad Saifuddin, their leading bowler at the tournament.

But his absence could not excuse Bangladesh's often wayward bowling, with the recalled Rubel Hossain's nine wicketless overs costing an expensive 83 runs.

Opener Finch, fresh from his 153 against Sri Lanka, was out soon after completing his eighth fifty in 11 ODI innings when he guided a rising Soumya delivery straight to Rubel at short third man.

An increasingly fluent Warner eventually fell when, trying to uppercut Soumya, he lobbed a catch to Rubel at short third man. He faced 147 balls, hitting 14 fours and five sixes.

But his exit simply brought in the big-hitting Glenn Maxwell, who smashed 32 off 10 balls before he was run out.

Khawaja fell in sight of his hundred when he bottom-edged a pull off Soumya and wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim dived forward to hold a good catch.

Australia are currently third in the World Cup table, with four wins from five games, while Bangladesh are fifth.

The top four sides from the 10-team round-robin stage qualify for the semi-finals.