Shakib Says Not Returning To Bangladesh Over 'security Issue': Media
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 17, 2024 | 06:52 PM
Retiring ex-skipper Shakib Al Hasan told local media Thursday he was not returning to Bangladesh because of "a security issue", potentially missing what he says will be his final match for his country
Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Retiring ex-skipper Shakib Al Hasan told local media Thursday he was not returning to Bangladesh because of "a security issue", potentially missing what he says will be his final match for his country.
Asif Mahmud, who heads the sports ministry, said he had advised the cricket board to discourage Shakib from returning because of public anger.
As well as a cricket star, Shakib is an ex-lawmaker in the government ousted by a revolution in August.
The 37-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket last month but said that he wanted to play one last Test series at home.
He was named in the Bangladesh squad to face South Africa, with the first of two Tests starting October 21, and had been expected to fly back to Dhaka on Thursday.
Shakib is a former lawmaker from the party of autocratic ex-leader Sheikh Hasina, who fled by helicopter to India in August.
He is among dozens from Hasina's party facing murder investigations for a deadly police crackdown on protesters during the uprising.
"I was to return home... but now I don't think I can," Shakib told broadcaster bdnews24.com.
"It is over a security issue, a matter of my own security."
Shakib apologised in a Facebook post earlier this month for remaining silent during the revolution.
But Mahmud, from the interim government's cabinet, said that "recent protests suggest it wasn't enough" and that to avoid "unwanted incidents" he had advised Shakib not to return.
"This decision was made to ensure the safety of players and to protect the country's image," Mahmud said in a statement.
Bangladeshi media said Shakib was in Dubai but would be heading to the United States.
Shakib was playing in a domestic Twenty20 cricket competition in Canada when the regime collapsed and has not returned to Bangladesh since. He toured Pakistan and India with the Bangladesh team.
The first Test against South Africa in Mirpur, near the capital Dhaka, will be the first international cricket fixture in Bangladesh since crowds stormed Hasina's palace.
More than 700 people were killed in the unrest, according to Bangladesh's health ministry.
The second Test will be played in the port city of Chittagong, also called Chattogram, beginning October 29.
Hasina's 15-year rule saw widespread human rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killings of her political opponents.
Earlier on Thursday, a court in Bangladesh issued an arrest warrant for Hasina to face charges, including crimes against humanity.
Recent Stories
Section 144 imposed around FBISE & AIOU exam centers in Abbottabad
Special committee discusses KP House Islamabad matters in detail
Price of gold surges
Mbappe to keep any explanations for Swedish justice, 'if necessary' - lawyer
Rajarasti to Umerkot road to be built on priority: Senate told
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits Pakistan Airports Authorit ..
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain's briefing on important topics and memor ..
Teams confirm participation in SA Cross Country C'ship
APHC highlights plight of detained Hurriyat leaders & activists
Al-Shifa Trust urges govt to establish Eye’s hospitals at tehsil level
CDA Chairman lauds field workers for successful hosting of SCO Moot
SAU organizes roadshow for Huawei ICT skills competition
More Stories From Sports
-
Mbappe to keep any explanations for Swedish justice, 'if necessary' - lawyer6 minutes ago
-
Teams confirm participation in SA Cross Country C'ship11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan bags Asian Taekwondo C'ship title23 minutes ago
-
Second test hangs in balance as England chases 297, Pakistan needs 8 wickets23 minutes ago
-
Champions Trophy 2025: India’s three group matches proposed at two venues in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
IUB wins PCB inter-varsity cricket championship16 minutes ago
-
India all out for record home Test low of 46 against New Zealand5 hours ago
-
ICC name match officials for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semifinals6 hours ago
-
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 2917 hours ago
-
SBP dethrone reigning champions SNGPL to win President’s Cup1 minute ago
-
Gaddafi stadium to be transformed into world-class venue20 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Shahzeb bag gold medal in Asia Taekwondo C'ship20 hours ago