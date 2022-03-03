UrduPoint.com

Shakib, Tamim Return To Bangladesh Squad For South Africa Tests

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 03, 2022 | 11:29 PM

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and opener Tamim Iqbal returned as Bangladesh named an 18-man squad on Thursday for their two-match Test series against South Africa in March-April

Shakib skipped Bangladesh's previous Test series against New Zealand and reportedly asked for leave to play in the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament.

But he went unsold in the IPL auction, paving his return to the Test side.

Opening batsman and one-day captain Tamim has also returned after missing the home series against Pakistan in November and the New Zealand tour in January due to injury.

Mohammad Naim was axed from the Test squad after he failed to impress in New Zealand, where Bangladesh recorded their maiden win over the Kiwis in the country in the first Test at Mount Maunganui.

Bangladesh will play three ODIs against the hosts before the Test series.

Pace bowler Khaled Ahmed was handed his maiden call-up in the 16-man one-day international squad.

ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (Capt), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hassan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Mahmudul Hasan and Khaled Ahmed.

Test squad: Mominul Haque (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Shohidul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shadman islam and Nurul Hasan.

