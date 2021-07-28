UrduPoint.com
Shaking, Slapping Is My Pre-fight Ritual, Says Viral German Judoka

Muhammad Rameez 34 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 01:01 PM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :German judoka Martyna Trajdos said being shaken and slapped by her coach was all part of her pre-fight ritual after footage from the Tokyo Olympics was widely shared on social media.

Film of the incident, where the coach shakes Trajdos roughly by her judo uniform and slaps her across each cheek, drew bemusement and concern.

But Trajdos explained on Instagram: "That's the ritual which I chose pre-competition! My coach is just doing what I want him to do to fire me up!"The former world championships bronze medallist, 32, lost the women's -63kg round-of-32 elimination bout to Hungary's Szofi Ozbas.

"Look's like this was not hard enough," she posted, next to footage of her unusual warm-up. "I wish I could have made a different headline today."

More Stories From Sports

