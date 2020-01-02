Shakir Abbasi, Yasir Nazar elected unopposed president, secretary Rawalpindi and Islamabad Sports Journalists Association

Seasoned journalists Shakir Abbasi and Yasir Nazar were elected unopposed as the president and general secretary of Rawalpindi and Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) for one-year term on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Seasoned journalists Shakir Abbasi and Yasir Nazar were elected unopposed as the president and general secretary of Rawalpindi and Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) for one-year term on Thursday.

Chairman Election Committee Dr Zahid Awan and member Muhammad Shafique Raja announced the Names of newly-elected body at ceremony, held at Media Centre of Pakistan Sports board on Thursday.

According to the Election Committee all the other office-bearers of the body also got elected without any competition as their rival candidates withdrew nomination papers.

Nasir Aslam Raja became senior vice president, while Nauman Maqsood, Qasim Abbasi and Rozina Ali became vice presidents. Shah Khalid Khan was elected as finance secretary, while Zain Farooq Malik and Aqeel Anjam were elected as joint secretaries.

Chairman RISJA Shakeel Awan lauded the efforts of senior journalists for creating unity among the sports journalists.

Observing that transition of power was a democratic process, he asked the newly-elected body to live up to the billing by working for the welfare of fellow journalists.

Shakir Abbasi and Yasir Nazar on the occasion thanked the fellow journalists for reposing trust in them. They pledged to make all-out efforts to fulfill their responsibilities by taking along all stakeholders.

A large number of notables including Deputy Mayor Islamabad Zeeshan Naqvi, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Islamabad President Fareed Khan, pro boxer Usman Wazir also attended the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Secretary National Press Club Anwar Raza felicitated the RISJA body. He expressed the hope that they would utilize their all energies for the betterment of fellow journalists.

Secretary Pakistan Sports Writers Federation, Zahid Farooq Malik also congratulated the newly-elected RISJA office-bearers and assured his all-out support to them.