UrduPoint.com

Shaky Jabeur Survives First-round Test At Australian Open

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 17, 2023 | 06:34 PM

Shaky Jabeur survives first-round test at Australian Open

Second seed Ons Jabeur joked that her coach was "going to kill me" after her quest for a maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open began with a shaky three-set victory on Tuesday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Second seed Ons Jabeur joked that her coach was "going to kill me" after her quest for a maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open began with a shaky three-set victory on Tuesday.

The Tunisian eventually saw off Tamara Zidansek 7-6 (10/8), 4-6, 6-1 in an unconvincing win littered with unforced errors.

Jabeur was runner-up at both Wimbledon and the US Open last year but had to grind past the Slovenian world number 98 under the roof on Rod Laver Arena in a 2hr 17min battle.

"It was a tough match honestly," Jabeur told reporters. "Just not the way I wanted to play. But I kept fighting." Jabeur has set herself the twin targets in 2023 of becoming the first Arab and African woman to win one of the four tennis majors and toppling Iga Swiatek from the number one ranking.

But the 28-year-old, who had strapping on her left knee, suffered early nerves as she took to Melbourne Park's centre court for the night session on day two.

Jabeur dropped her opening service game but broke back straight away.

Further breaks were exchanged before the powerful Jabeur eventually outlasted the Slovenian 10-8 in an attritional tiebreak at the end of a first set that lasted 68 minutes.

Serving at 3-4 in the second, Jabeur was broken for a third time and Zidansek took advantage to level the match.

But after the extended interval between sets, Jabeur cleaned up her play, made fewer errors and sped away to victory.

"It was frustrating to lose the second set, but I think I got the time to think and talk to myself more," she said. "The third set was really great.

"I just tried to follow what my coach told me to do. I wasn't really doing that and he's going to kill me after the match," she joked.

Jabeur committed 49 unforced errors during her stuttering opening match, but only six came in her much-improved third set.

"I just tried to be more patient. It's a tough sport and you definitely don't want to play three sets here," she said.

In the end Jabeur did just enough to set up a second-round meeting with either Alison Riske-Amritraj of the United States or Czech Marketa Vondrousova in round two.

Jabeur, who missed last year's Australian Open with a back injury, won Madrid and Berlin trophies last year in a breakout season which propelled her to second in the rankings.

Jabeur reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final at Melbourne Park in 2020 and has now won 11 of her last 12 opening-round matches at majors, the only loss coming to 52nd-ranked Magda Linette at Roland Garros last year.

Related Topics

Tennis World Melbourne Berlin Madrid United States Women 2020 Australian Open From Coach Arab Court Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus Up 66% Y/Y to $282. ..

Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus Up 66% Y/Y to $282.3Bln in 2022 - Central Bank Es ..

2 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets members of Abraham Accords Cauc ..

Saqr Ghobash meets members of Abraham Accords Caucus of US Senate

7 minutes ago
 CS chairs PTF meeting, calls for efforts for polio ..

CS chairs PTF meeting, calls for efforts for polio eradication

2 minutes ago
 KP Textile mills facing acute shortage of raw mate ..

KP Textile mills facing acute shortage of raw material, fearing closure

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo lauds role of Levies Force f ..

3 minutes ago
 Beijing, Washington Discuss US Secretary of State' ..

Beijing, Washington Discuss US Secretary of State's Visit to China - Foreign Min ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.