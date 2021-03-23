UrduPoint.com
Shama Beat Gymkhana Club In Inter-Academy Cricket

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:32 PM

Shama beat Gymkhana club in Inter-Academy Cricket

Second Sheikh Atif Rasheed Shama Inter-Academy Cricket Tournament Gymkhana Star Club defeated Shah Gymkhana Club by one wicket here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Second Sheikh Atif Rasheed Shama Inter-Academy cricket Tournament Gymkhana Star Club defeated Shah Gymkhana Club by one wicket here on Tuesday.

Shah Gymkhana Club batted first and the entire team was bowled out for 156 runs in 30 overs. Shah Afzal scored 28 and Feroz Khan 16 runs. For Gymkhana stars Club, Usman Khan and Sikandar took three wickets each, Mohammad Arshad took two wickets and Haris Nadeem got one wicket and were the other successful bowlers.

In reply, Gymkhana Stars Club achieved the target at a loss of nine wickets after a thrilling contest.

Khalid Amin smashed a cracking (55), laced with eight boundaries Romanullah was proved unlucky of missing his half-century he was caught behind on (48), hitting five boundaries and one six and Jamal Khan (17) was the other high runs contributor.

From Shah Gymkhana, the most successful bowling of Shah Afzal, who grabbed four four wickets in his four over spell for just 19 runs, Jalal and Mohsin Hussain took one wicket each.

