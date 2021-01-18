Shama club honored Test Cricket Skipper Muhammad Rizwan

The management of the Shama club honored Muhammad Rizwan for becoming captain of Pakistan's Test side for the first match against New Zealand by replacing star Babar Azam facing injuries and currently being named as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ):The management of the Shama club honored Muhammad Rizwan for becoming captain of Pakistan's Test side for the first match against New Zealand by replacing star Babar Azam facing injuries and currently being named as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa.

Member of the Shama club right from the start Mohammad Rizwan, who was born on June 1, 1992, was received by players of the Shama, PIMS and ICMS Cricket Academies and was garlanded enthusiastically.

President of the Club Haji Hanif Shah, former President Peshawar District Cricket Association Muhammad Asghar, his long-time coach Haji Fazal-e-Akbar, Dr. Faisal, Fareed Khan, Patron-in-Chief PIMS Muhammad Anwar Khan, officials and his sponsors from Shama industries Nowshera, players and large number of spectators were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, Muhammad Rizwan thanked his club Shama for honoring him and advised the players to do hard work if they want to become part of the national team. "Without hard work, dedication, commitment one cannot achieve his set goal," Rizwan added.

In December last year 2020, Rizwan was named as the captain of Pakistan's Test side for the first match against New Zealand. He replaced Babar Azam, after he was ruled out due to an earlier injury. In the same tour, he was also added to Pakistan's T20 squad and later on after Babar Azam injury, he captained the team against New Zealand. In the 3rd T20 of the series against New Zealand, Rizwan scored his career best T20I score of 89 to give Pakistan a win and saved them from getting white-washed by New Zealand.

Rizwan has played first-class cricket since 2008 and Test cricket since 2016. He is a right-handed batsman and wicket-keeper. He played for Lahore Qalandars from 2016 to 2017 in Pakistan Super League and currently plays for Karachi Kings. He captains Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in domestic cricket.

Playing for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in 2014,15, Rizwan scored 224 to help Sui Northern to a 301-run first-innings lead and their second title. He kept wicket for Pakistan A in the five limited-overs matches against Kenya in December 2014.

In April 2018, he was named the vice-captain of Punjab's squad for the 2018 Pakistan Cup. On May 1, 2018, he scored his highest total in List A cricket, with 140 off 123 balls against Federal Areas. In March 2019, he was named as the captain of the Federal Areas squad for the 2019 Pakistan Cup.

In September 2019, Rizwan was named as the captain of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the 2019,20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament. In October 2019, he was named the player of the tournament in the 2019,20 National T20 Cup, for scoring 215 runs and taking six wickets.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa retained him for the 2020,21 domestic season, both as player and captain of the team.

Rizwan made his One Day International (ODI) debut for Pakistan against Bangladesh in April 2015, scoring 67 runs off 58 balls. He made his Twenty20 International debut for Pakistan in the same series while making his Test debut for Pakistan against New Zealand on November 25, 2016. He was out for a golden duck in his maiden Test innings.

In August, 2018 he was one 33 players awarded a central contract for the 2018 19 season by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He captained Pakistan's team in the 2018 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. Pakistan reached the semi-finals. In March 2019, during the second ODI against Australia, Rizwan scored his first century in an ODI match, making 115 runs.

In November 2019, Rizwan was recalled to the Pakistan team against Sri Lanka. He was also selected against Australia, where in the first innings of the First Test it was debated as to whether he was given out on a no ball. In the second innings he made 95.