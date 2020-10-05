UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shama Club Wins All Pakistan Inter-Clubs Cricket League In Char Bagh Swat

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:35 PM

Shama club wins All Pakistan Inter-Clubs Cricket League in Char Bagh Swat

Shama club clinched the trophy of the All Pakistan Inter-Clubs Cricket League Char Bagh Swat after defeating Malik Sports Club Peshawar in a thrilling final

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Shama club clinched the trophy of the All Pakistan Inter-Clubs cricket League Char Bagh Swat after defeating Malik sports Club Peshawar in a thrilling final.

Malik Sports Club won the toss and elected to bat first. Malik Club scored 229 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Shahzeb scored an elegant knock of 86 with nine boundaries and two towering sixes, Asif scored 40 with seven boundaries and Fawad Ali scored 36 with the help of four boundaries and one six.

In reply, Shama Club won the match by 230 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 19.3 overs. Mohammad Zubair scored 96 laced with 11 boundaries and two sixes, Abdullah hit another cracking 36 of 19 balls with five boundaries and Mohammad Usman made 32 runs off 22 balls with four boundaries.

For Malik Sports Club Khalid took two wickets each and Isha and Fawad Ali took one wicket each. At the final ceremony, special guest Adnan Khan distributed trophies and cash prizes among the winning teams.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Peshawar Sports Swat Bagh All

Recent Stories

Etisalat and du to roll out special offerings for ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Civil Aviation Day makes us proud: SIAA

36 minutes ago

Russia's Lavrov Notes France's Readiness to Discus ..

1 minute ago

Pb Govt starts observing "Fix A Leak Week" for wat ..

1 minute ago

Federal government taking interest in GB developme ..

1 minute ago

Dir Lower lauds holding of cricket, basketball tou ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.