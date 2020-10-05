Shama club wins All Pakistan Inter-Clubs Cricket League in Char Bagh Swat

Shama club clinched the trophy of the All Pakistan Inter-Clubs Cricket League Char Bagh Swat after defeating Malik Sports Club Peshawar in a thrilling final

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Shama club clinched the trophy of the All Pakistan Inter-Clubs cricket League Char Bagh Swat after defeating Malik sports Club Peshawar in a thrilling final.

Malik Sports Club won the toss and elected to bat first. Malik Club scored 229 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Shahzeb scored an elegant knock of 86 with nine boundaries and two towering sixes, Asif scored 40 with seven boundaries and Fawad Ali scored 36 with the help of four boundaries and one six.

In reply, Shama Club won the match by 230 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 19.3 overs. Mohammad Zubair scored 96 laced with 11 boundaries and two sixes, Abdullah hit another cracking 36 of 19 balls with five boundaries and Mohammad Usman made 32 runs off 22 balls with four boundaries.

For Malik Sports Club Khalid took two wickets each and Isha and Fawad Ali took one wicket each. At the final ceremony, special guest Adnan Khan distributed trophies and cash prizes among the winning teams.