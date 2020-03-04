Shameel CC, Bilal Friends enter into quarter finals of Ejaz Faruqi cricket tourney

Shameel Cricket Club and Bilal Friends moved to Quarter Finals after beating their opponents in the All Karachi Prof. Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament being played here at various grounds

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):Shameel Cricket Club and Bilal Friends moved to Quarter Finals after beating their opponents in the All Karachi Prof. Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament being played here at various grounds.

The tournament was being organized by Rising Star Cricket Club with the permission of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Scores in brief: In the day's first match at TMC ground Shameel Cricket Club defeated strong Malir Gymkhana by 1 wicket. Batting first Malir Gymkhana scored 325 for 4 in allotted 45 overs. Opener Muhammad Waqas Scored unbeaten 168 with 15 fours and 6 sixes in 131 balls, Ariz Kamal 61with 6 fours, Yasir Mushtaq 50 with 4 boundaries and 3 sixes, Daniyal Ahsan 24.

In reply Shameel CC managed 326 runs for 9 wickets in 44.

2 overs. Opener young 18 year old boy Syed Ali Naseem hit brilliant 115 with the help of 10 fours and 2 sixes in 116 balls, Muhammad Rizwam 59 with 7 fours and 3 sixes, Ameer Mukhtar Niazi 39 with 2 boundaries and 2 sixes not out, Muhammad Adrish Nazim 25, Muhammad Ilyas 25.

Meanwhile in the second fixture of the day at Landhi Gymkhana ground Bilal Friends beat Northern Gymkhana by 6 wickets. Batting first Northern Gymkhana 257 all-out in 45 overs. Fahad Iqbal 95 with 7 fours and 1 six, Nadeem Jawed with 77 runs with 10 boundaries and 2 sixes, Raam Ravi 34, Anop Ravi 31.

In their reply Bilal Friends 263/6 in 44.2 overs. Afroz Hasan 67 with 6 fours and a six, Rizwan Mehmood 55 with 6 fours and 2 sixes, Osama Butt 55 with 6 fours and 2 sixes not out, Mozzam Malik 41 with 3 fours.