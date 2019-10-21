UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shami Treble Leaves South Africa Crumbling In Follow-on

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 04:00 PM

Shami treble leaves South Africa crumbling in follow-on

Mohammed Shami claimed three key wickets including skipper Faf du Plessis on Monday as India eyed a series whitewash after making South Africa follow on in the third Test

Ranchi, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Mohammed Shami claimed three key wickets including skipper Faf du Plessis on Monday as India eyed a series whitewash after making South Africa follow on in the third Test.

At tea on day three in Ranchi, the tourists were trailing India by 309 runs on 26 for four, and with Dean Elgar retired hurt on 16.

South Africa were dismissed for 162 in the second session in response to India's 497-9 declared. The afternoon session was extended to make up for lost time due to bad weather on the first two days.

The hosts made them bat again, and Yadav drew first blood, getting the left-handed Quinton de Kock -- who was promoted to opener -- bowled for five.

Shami soon took over to get first innings half-centurion Zubayr Hamza for nought on a peach of a delivery that rattled the top of off stump.

The pace spearhead then got du Plessis' prized scalp, trapping the captain lbw for four. Bavuma was caught behind for nought.

Both the quicks bowled a barrage of bouncers and one of Yadav's short-of-a-length delivery hit the left-handed Elgar on the helmet.

The impact left the opener shaken as he lay on the ground getting physio assistance and officials called for early tea.

South Africa later announced Elgar would not return to the field, and after tea George Linde joined Heinrich Klaasen at the crease.

Related Topics

India Africa Weather Ranchi George South Africa Mohammed Shami Top Blood Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Govt may detain JUI-F Chief, top leaders if talks ..

16 minutes ago

Erdogan accuses the West of 'standing by terrorist ..

3 minutes ago

Rs 3 bln subsidy allocated for cultivation of oil- ..

3 minutes ago

Withdrawing US troops enter Iraq from Syria: AFP

3 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches communication EXPO countdow ..

39 minutes ago

Voting underway in two India states through electr ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.