UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shams-Uz-Zaman 7ers Clinches Al-Saghir Super Hockey League Title

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Shams-Uz-Zaman 7ers clinches Al-Saghir Super Hockey League title

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Shams-Uz-Zaman7ers won Al-Saghir Super Hockey League title by defeating Jahangir Khan 4-3 goals in the final after a thrilling contest played at Siddique Memon sports Complex here.

Captain of the winning team Zahid Ghaffar, players Babar Sadat, Rehan uz zaman and Shaheer Qasim scored one goal each, Hasnain Solangi scored two goals and Mohammad Sameer scored one goal against the losing team.

Noman Khan was declared best player of the league, Aun Agha best goalkeeper, Shaheer Qasim emerging player and Saad Zaheer as a top-scorer.

Arif Ashraf was awarded with the Fair Play Trophy for his exemplary discipline in the event.

Honda Atlas Power Product Chief Executive Officer Teroki Hatano and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Khwaja Izharul Hassan distributed prizes.

The two guests were also presented flowers, Sindhi topi, ajrak and shields by Al-Saghir Hockey Club.

Related Topics

Hockey MQM Sports Topi Event Best

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed welcomes participants to Duba ..

18 minutes ago

Maulana Sherani calls meeting of other party leade ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zar ..

1 hour ago

Shaheed Malik Osama Tahir Memorial Table Tennis Ch ..

2 hours ago

CM Murad Ali Shah visits Bhutto family graveyard i ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.