Shams-Uz-Zaman 7ers clinches Al-Saghir Super Hockey League title

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Shams-Uz-Zaman7ers won Al-Saghir Super Hockey League title by defeating Jahangir Khan 4-3 goals in the final after a thrilling contest played at Siddique Memon sports Complex here.

Captain of the winning team Zahid Ghaffar, players Babar Sadat, Rehan uz zaman and Shaheer Qasim scored one goal each, Hasnain Solangi scored two goals and Mohammad Sameer scored one goal against the losing team.

Noman Khan was declared best player of the league, Aun Agha best goalkeeper, Shaheer Qasim emerging player and Saad Zaheer as a top-scorer.

Arif Ashraf was awarded with the Fair Play Trophy for his exemplary discipline in the event.

Honda Atlas Power Product Chief Executive Officer Teroki Hatano and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Khwaja Izharul Hassan distributed prizes.

The two guests were also presented flowers, Sindhi topi, ajrak and shields by Al-Saghir Hockey Club.