Shamyl helps Northern score 251 in U16 tournament

Opening batsman Shamyl Husain scored a half-century to help Northern score 251 for seven in 80 overs against Central Punjab here at Shalimar Cricket Ground on day-one of the first round of the PCB-PEPSI National U16 Three-Day tournament on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Opening batsman Shamyl Husain scored a half-century to help Northern score 251 for seven in 80 overs against Central Punjab here at Shalimar cricket Ground on day-one of the first round of the PCB-PEPSI National U16 Three-Day tournament on Monday.

Opting to bat first, Northern scored 251 for seven in 80 overs.

Shamyl's innings included nine fours.

Other notable contributor with the bat was Aamir Hasan, who scored an unbeaten quick-fire 48 off 25 balls.

For Central Punjab, off-spinner Arham Nawab took three wickets for 80 runs in 28 overs.

In return, Central Punjab were 26 for four in 14 overs, when stumps were drawn.

Scores in brief: Northern 251-7, 80 overs (Shamyl Husain 52, Aamir Hasan 48 not out; Arham Nawab 3-80); Central Punjab 26-4, 14 overs (Mohammad Hasnain Sabir 2-13).