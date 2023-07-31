Pakistan Shaheens thrashed ACT Comets by nine wickets on Monday at the back of a half-century by opener Shamyl Hussain at the DXC arena Darwin, Australia

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ):Pakistan Shaheens thrashed ACT Comets by nine wickets on Monday at the back of a half-century by opener Shamyl Hussain at the DXC arena Darwin, Australia.

According to the information, made available here by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the left-handed batter made 57 not out off 44 balls, hitting nine fours, to help his side overhaul the 123-run target at the 15.2 overs mark. This was Pakistan Shaheens' second game in the 2023 Top End T20 Series.

Shamyl laid solid foundation for the run chase with a 66-run stand with Dera Murad Jamali-born Basit Ali, who struck two fours and a six in his 27-ball 28, before adding the remaining runs with captain Rohail Nazir, who made 39 not out at a sparkling rate of 185. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed four fours and a six.

Pakistan Shaheens had opted to bowl after Rohail called correctly at the toss and put up a disciplined show with the ball. Faisal Akram, the left-arm unorthodox, returned two for 22 and Sajjad Ali and Arafat Minhas picked up a wicket each as ACT Comets managed 122 for seven.

Nicholas Broes top-scored with 37 off 34 (two fours), Zak Keogh made 23 off 31 and Hanno Jacobs made 20 off 17.

Pakistan Shaheens take on Renegades at TIO Stadium tomorrow. The first ball will be bowled at 1800 local time.

Scores in brief: Pakistan Shaheens beat ACT Comets by nine wicketsACT Comets 122-7, 20 overs (Nicholas Broes 37, Zak Keogh 23, Hanno Jacobs 20; Faisal Akram 2-22)Pakistan Shaheens 125-1, 15.2 overs (Shamyl Hussain 57 not out, Rohail Nazir 39 not out, Basit Ali 28)