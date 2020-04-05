UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shan Has Improved As A T20 Player: Afridi

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 04:30 PM

Shan has improved as a T20 player: Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Former Pakistani Skipper and all-rounder Shahid Afridi feels opening batsman Shan Masood has improved greatly as a Twenty20 player.

Afridi's comments came after Masood posted a video of the former captain hitting iconic Australia seamer Brett Lee for six during Pakistan's clash with Australia in Hobart in 2005.

Afridi expressed his gratitude to Masood and heaped praise on him.

"Look what I found Shahid Afridi," Masood said on Twitter.

In response, Afridi said: "Good going Shan, making full use of staying at home! And yes you have improved greatly as a T20 player, watching these innings should help you further.

" Masood recently captained the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 253 runs in nine matches at an average of 31.62 and a strike-rate of 128.42.

Afridi also played for the Sultans and accumulated 87 runs in seven games at an average of 43.50 and a strike-rate of 167.30. He also took four wickets at an average of 32.50.

The Sultans finished at the top of the PSL points table as they won six games, lost two and had two abandoned.

However, the PSL was cut short prior to the semi-finals and final due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahid Afridi T20 Australia Twitter Pakistan Super League Hobart Shan Masood Afridi Top Multan Sultans Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Palestine registers nine new COVID-19 cases, total ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Government Workshop launches second session ..

36 minutes ago

4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Aqaba, Jordan

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber urges property owners to reschedul ..

1 hour ago

Philippines announces 8 new coronavirus deaths, 15 ..

2 hours ago

KIZAD signs AED55 million deal with India’s larg ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.