Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third Test

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 18, 2024 | 03:29 PM
Pakistan Captain says victory in second Test match against England was crucial and credit goes to all team members, especially to Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan
MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 18th, 2024) National Test team captain Shan Masood emphasized the significance of today’s victory and expressed hopes for similar performance in Rawalpindi.
During a press conference following the win against England in Multan, Masood reflected on the emotions tied to their first victory. "After a challenging three years, we were eager for this win. We secured 20 wickets in this Test and approached the match with a fresh strategy."
He commended the exceptional bowling of Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan, highlighting the collective effort of the team in achieving the victory. "Selecting Kamran Ghulam in place of the world’s top-ranked batter was a tough call, but he delivered with an impressive century in the first innings."
Masood noted that adjustments to the team were planned for the England series following their encounter with Bangladesh. "Each player fulfilled their role, and today's win is vital for everyone who follows cricket.
As captain, I've embraced risks without hesitation," he stated.
Emphasizing the honor of representing his country, Masood said, "When the new selection committee was formed, we collaborated to strategize on taking 20 wickets in a Test match. Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan deserve credit for their performances. Taking risks is essential; that’s the essence of Test cricket. It has been 3 years and 11 months since Pakistan last achieved such a victory, and we are thrilled."
The captain acknowledged that challenges cannot be addressed instantly.
"To win, we needed those 20 wickets, and this will be our approach moving forward. I welcome criticism and learn from it. We’re disappointed about our last two series losses, where we came very close."
England's captain Ben Stokes also praised the Pakistani spinners for their outstanding performance.
