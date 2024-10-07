Shan Masood Completes 2000 Test Career Runs
Muhammad Rameez Published October 07, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Pakistan’s Test captain, Shan Masood, has reached a significant milestone in his career,
surpassing 2,000 runs in Test cricket.
The achievement came on Monday during the first Test match against England.
Masood played a remarkable innings, scoring 151 runs from 177 balls in Pakistan’s first
innings of the match. His stellar performance, which included both composure and
aggression, further solidified his place as one of Pakistan's leading batsmen.
In his career so far, Shan Masood has played 36 test matches, appearing in 67 innings.
He has accumulated 2,034 runs at an average of 30.35, with a strike rate of 51.82.
His impressive record includes five centuries and 10 half-centuries in his career.
His high score remained 156 against England in 2020 at Manchester.
With this milestone, Masood becomes the 34th Pakistani cricketer to surpass 2,000
Test runs, joining an elite group of players who have contributed significantly to Pakistan’s
cricketing legacy. His performance against England continues to raise expectations
as he leads the team in this crucial series.
