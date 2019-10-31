Shan Masood fined 25 percent match fee

Southern Punjab captain Shan Masood has been fined 25 percent match fee for a level 1 offence for showing dissent at umpire's decision during the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round five first-class match against Northern at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot, on Tuesday

Shan was charged by on-field umpires Abdul Moqeet and Farooq Ali Khan for violation of clause 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel for showing obvious disappointment with umpires' decision when given out caught behind, said a press release issued here.

Shan pleaded not guilty to the charge and, as such, a hearing took place following Wednesday's play in which the match referee Kamran Chaudhry upheld his decision.