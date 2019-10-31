UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shan Masood Fined 25 Percent Match Fee

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 02:10 PM

Shan Masood fined 25 percent match fee

Southern Punjab captain Shan Masood has been fined 25 percent match fee for a level 1 offence for showing dissent at umpire's decision during the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round five first-class match against Northern at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot, on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ):Southern Punjab captain Shan Masood has been fined 25 percent match fee for a level 1 offence for showing dissent at umpire's decision during the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round five first-class match against Northern at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot, on Tuesday.

Shan was charged by on-field umpires Abdul Moqeet and Farooq Ali Khan for violation of clause 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel for showing obvious disappointment with umpires' decision when given out caught behind, said a press release issued here.

Shan pleaded not guilty to the charge and, as such, a hearing took place following Wednesday's play in which the match referee Kamran Chaudhry upheld his decision.

Related Topics

Hearing Punjab PCB Sialkot Shan Masood

Recent Stories

Kite Beach ready to welcome Beach Soccer’s best

9 minutes ago

More than half Pakistanis (54%) opine that Saudi A ..

9 minutes ago

IHC orders Islamabad administration not to seize l ..

12 minutes ago

Russia's Roscosmos to Establish New Space Program ..

3 minutes ago

PMYAP to focus on advancing TVET through "Skills f ..

3 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) begins appoint ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.