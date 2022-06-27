Shan Masood is the first player to score 1000 runs in the County Championship 2022

The left-handed batter has scored 1037 runs in 12 innings for the County Championship.

Shan Masood, a top-order batsman from Pakistan, reached the 1000-run mark on Sunday in the County Championship 2022.

32-year-old Shan Masood accomplished this feat during the first innings of his team's match against Sussex with a score of 46. He is the first cricketer this year to score a thousand runs in the county championship.

In addition, he scored 2,000 runs professionally in 2022 across all formats of the game, making him only the fifth Pakistani after Saeed Anwar, Mohammad Yousuf (3 times) , Inzamam ul Haq, and Babar Azam to reach that milestone.

In addition to his 1037 runs in test cricket, Shan Masood has also scored 994 runs in T20 cricket this year, the most in 2022. 478 PSL runs and 516 T20 blast runs make his total of 994 T20 runs.

Shan has scored 2031 runs in 37 professional cricket innings so far in 2022. He has only played in T20 and First Class so far; he is yet to feature in a List-A game in 2022.