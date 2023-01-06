Shan Masood Named As Vice Captain For One-days Against NZ
Muhammad Rameez Published January 06, 2023 | 07:36 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Cricketer Shan Masood has been named as the Vice Captain of the men's side for the three One-Day Internationals against New Zealand here on Friday.
The cricketer has been named because of the unavailability of Shadab Khan, who injured his index finger last week.