Shan Masood Named As Vice Captain For One-days Against NZ

Muhammad Rameez Published January 06, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Shan Masood named as Vice Captain for one-days against NZ

Pakistan Cricketer Shan Masood has been named as the Vice Captain of the men's side for the three One-Day Internationals against New Zealand here on Friday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Cricketer Shan Masood has been named as the Vice Captain of the men's side for the three One-Day Internationals against New Zealand here on Friday.

The cricketer has been named because of the unavailability of Shadab Khan, who injured his index finger last week.

