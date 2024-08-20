Shan Masood Optimistic For Upcoming Test Series
Muhammad Rameez Published August 20, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Pakistani Skipper Shan Masood has expressed his team's desire to deliver a strong performance in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh beginning Wednesday.
"As a team, we aim to showcase our best cricket and secure 20 wickets in the match. With the World Test Championship in mind, we need to win our home matches. Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Ali can deliver impressive performances," Masood said in the Pre-Series press conference at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi on Tuesday.
Masood praised Saim Ayub's recent form, saying, "He showed glimpses of his talent in the last innings, and we hope he continues to do so."
The captain emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong position in the World Test Championship, adding, "By playing good cricket, our team and fans can enjoy the experience."
Regarding the opposition, Masood acknowledged that Bangladesh has players who can make the match interesting.
He stressed the significance of a positive dressing room environment, saying, "If the atmosphere in the dressing room is excellent, it will reflect in our performance on the field. We strive to make the dressing room environment exceptional."
Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain has expressed optimism about his team's chances in the upcoming Test series against Pakistan, despite their poor record against the hosts.
"We had a good series against New Zealand, but unfortunately, it didn't go well against Sri Lanka. However, we have a great opportunity to play against Pakistan and showcase our balanced side," Hossain said.
Hossain emphasized the importance of the toss but stressed that his team is prepared for any situation. "There's no pressure on us, even with Pakistan's strong record against us. Records can be broken, and we believe we can achieve something special this time."
When asked about Shakib Al Hasan's political career, Hossain dismissed any concerns, saying, "Shakib is a professional cricketer who knows his role and how to prepare for the game."
Hossain highlighted Bangladesh's improved pace bowling unit over the last couple of years, adding, "We also have three to four quality spinners, covering all aspects of our game."
Pakistan and Bangladesh test series trophy was also unveiled at the Stadium where both captains posed for photographs with the trophy. The second Test of the series will be played from August 30 to September 3 at the Pindi Stadium.
