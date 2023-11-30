Open Menu

Shan Masood Promoted In PCB's Central Contract List

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 30, 2023 | 06:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has upgraded Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood's category in the central contract list from D to B.

The decision has been made in line with the board's policy that if a centrally contracted player below A or B categories is appointed captain, their contract would be upgraded to category B for the tenure of their captaincy, said a press release.

The 34-year-old Shan was named Test captain on November 15, until the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. The left-handed batter has featured in 30 Tests, amassing 1,597 runs and will lead Pakistan in his first assignment as captain in the upcoming three-match series against Australia, commencing from December 14.

Full schedule: 1st Test– Perth, December 14-18; 2nd Test– Melbourne, December 26-30; 3rd Test– Sydney, January 3-7, 2024.

