Shan Masood Promoted In PCB's Central Contract List

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 30, 2023 | 04:11 PM

The decision has been made in line with board's policy that if a centrally contracted player below A or B categories is appointed captain, their contract shall be upgraded to category B for the tenure of their captaincy.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2023) The PCB has decided to upgrade Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood's category in the central contract list from D to B.

34-year-old Shan was named Test captain on 15 November 2023, until the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. The left-handed batter has featured in 30 Tests, amassing 1,597 runs and will lead Pakistan in his first assignment as captain in the upcoming three-match series against Australia, commencing from 14 December.

Full schedule:

1st Test – Perth, 14-18 December 2023

2nd Test – Melbourne, 26-30 December 2023

3rd Test – Sydney, 3-7 January 2024

