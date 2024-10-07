Open Menu

Shan Masood Reaches 2,000 Runs As Pakistan Dominates England In FirstTest

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 07, 2024 | 04:42 PM

Shan Masood reaches 2,000 runs as Pakistan dominates England in firstTest

National team captain achieves this feat in 67 innings, and reaches milestone with his score of 117 runs in Multan Test

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2024) National team captain Shan Masood completed his career milestone of 2,000 Test runs in the first Test against England.

Shan Masood achieved this feat in 67 innings, and reached the milestone with his score of 117 runs in the Multan Test.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing first Test in Multan, the Pakistani batters are displaying exceptional batting skills, prompting former England cricketers to criticize the pitch conditions.

Former English cricketers Kevin Pietersen and former captain Michael Vaughan have criticized the Multan pitch, stating that it is a "graveyard for bowlers."

Michael Vaughan remarked that the Multan wicket resembles a road, but he was pleased to see Shan Masood performing well, noting that he is getting plenty of support from the pitch.

