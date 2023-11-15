Open Menu

Shan Masood, Shaheen Shah Afridi Appointed Test, T20I Captains

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 15, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Shan Masood, Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed test, T20I captains

PCB has appointed Shan Masood as the Test captain of Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team, while Shaheen Shah Afridi has been named T20I captain

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The PCB has appointed Shan Masood as the Test captain of Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team, while Shaheen Shah Afridi has been named T20I captain.

34-year-old Shan has featured in 30 Tests, scoring 1,597 runs, which includes four centuries and seven half-centuries.

Shan has been appointed captain till the end of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. Shan’s first assignment as captain will be a three-match Test series against Australia in Australia starting from 14 December.

Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah will lead Pakistan Men’s Team in the T20I format and his first assignment as captain will be the five-match T20I series in New Zealand from 12 to 21 January.

23-year-old Shaheen has bagged 64 wickets in 52 T20Is. Shaheen has also captained Lahore Qalandars in HBL PSL and has helped the side win the tournament twice in two years in the 2022 and 2023 editions.

Shan and Shaheen were appointed captains after Babar Azam today stepped down from all three formats of the game. Pakistan’s captain in the ODI format will be announced in due course.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World ICC Australia PCB Pakistan Super League Lead Lahore Qalandars Shan Masood Babar Azam January December Afridi All From Habib Bank Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Assistant Commissioner Larkana visits CMC Children ..

Assistant Commissioner Larkana visits CMC Children Hospital

3 minutes ago
 Yemeni ambassador calls on Ambassador Amna Baloch

Yemeni ambassador calls on Ambassador Amna Baloch

3 minutes ago
 Science-based solutions can help tackle global cha ..

Science-based solutions can help tackle global challenges: Speakers

3 minutes ago
 JUI-F central general assembly to meet in Peshawar ..

JUI-F central general assembly to meet in Peshawar on Nov 18, 19

3 minutes ago
 2 drug peddlers arrested

2 drug peddlers arrested

7 minutes ago
 UoE holds transcript distribution ceremony

UoE holds transcript distribution ceremony

9 minutes ago
SC adjourns Faizabad sit-in case till Jan 22

SC adjourns Faizabad sit-in case till Jan 22

9 minutes ago
 Chairman HEC emphasizes need towards solution base ..

Chairman HEC emphasizes need towards solution based research in academia institu ..

9 minutes ago
 Governor for providing better educational faciliti ..

Governor for providing better educational facilities to new generation

17 minutes ago
 200 students of Sindh University received laptops

200 students of Sindh University received laptops

7 minutes ago
 Babar Azam steps down as all-format captain

Babar Azam steps down as all-format captain

15 minutes ago
 CMIT members review development projects' work in ..

CMIT members review development projects' work in Bolan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports