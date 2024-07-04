Shan Masood To Lead Pakistan Team In Upcoming Test Series Against Bangladesh
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 04, 2024 | 08:05 PM
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirms the development, saying that he has received good feedback about Masood’s leadership qualities and will remain captain of the national team in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 4th, 2024) Shan Masood would lead Pakistan team in the upcoming series against Bangladesh, the sources familiar with the development disclosed on Thursday.
Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also confirmed the development.
“Shan Masood will remain captain of the national team for the upcoming Test series against Bangldesh,” said Mohsin Naqvi while talking to the media in Lahore.
The sources said that Naqvi also spoke with Masood via video call and discussed the ways to improve the national team.
“There is decision so far regarding removal of Shan Masood as Test captain,” said the PCB chairman, making it clear that he received positive feedback regarding Masood’s qualities for leadership.
He said that many had given positive feedback to him about Masood’s qualities for leadership.
The chairman also said that the venue for Bangladesh Test series was also finalized.
“This series will be played at Multan, Karachi or Rawalpindi as Gaddafi Stadium is undergoing upgradation.
Pakistan and Bangladesh will play a two-match series which is part of the ICC Test Championship 2023-25.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM defends Defamation Act 2024
PM decides to call APC on Azm-e-Isteham Operation
Govt approves Rs5.72 per unit hike in basic electricity tariff
HEC, UNHCR discuss collaborative initiatives for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman ‘Atif’ pays tribute to Alan Faqeer
PP-145 election: Tribunal grants time to MPA to respond
Sukkur Police issues traffic plan for Muharram
SC suspends LHC's verdict regarding election tribunals
Awareness raising moot on ECBC held
'Lucky' Sinner defeats big-hitting Berrettini to reach Wimbledon third round
Faisalabad urged to diversify its export base to get more dividends of GSP Plus
NA-124 election petition: Tribunal grants time to MNA to respond
More Stories From Sports
-
'Lucky' Sinner defeats big-hitting Berrettini to reach Wimbledon third round47 minutes ago
-
CM's Advisor visits Buner, inspects sports facilities, youth center site2 hours ago
-
National Women's Football Club C'ship 2024 application process opened2 hours ago
-
Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new President of the Punjab Rugby association5 hours ago
-
Reliable Rodri the rock behind Spain's sparkling Euros6 hours ago
-
'Lucky' Sinner defeats big-hitting Berrettini to reach Wimbledon third round9 hours ago
-
Japan's Saito aims to emulate late father with judo Olympic gold11 hours ago
-
Japan's Saito aims to emulate late father with judo Olympic gold12 hours ago
-
Osaka focuses on Olympics after Wimbledon KO18 hours ago
-
Murray teams up with Raducanu in Wimbledon British dream team18 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 3 results - 3rd update18 hours ago
-
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamabad20 hours ago