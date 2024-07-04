Shan Masood to lead Pakistan team in upcoming Test series against Bangladesh

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 4th, 2024) Shan Masood would lead Pakistan team in the upcoming series against Bangladesh, the sources familiar with the development disclosed on Thursday.

Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also confirmed the development.

“Shan Masood will remain captain of the national team for the upcoming Test series against Bangldesh,” said Mohsin Naqvi while talking to the media in Lahore.

The sources said that Naqvi also spoke with Masood via video call and discussed the ways to improve the national team.

“There is decision so far regarding removal of Shan Masood as Test captain,” said the PCB chairman, making it clear that he received positive feedback regarding Masood’s qualities for leadership.

He said that many had given positive feedback to him about Masood’s qualities for leadership.

The chairman also said that the venue for Bangladesh Test series was also finalized.

“This series will be played at Multan, Karachi or Rawalpindi as Gaddafi Stadium is undergoing upgradation.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will play a two-match series which is part of the ICC Test Championship 2023-25.